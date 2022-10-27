Baby left alone with another infant drowns in Pomeroon River

19-month old Jeremiah Rodrigues of Grant Kitty, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two was found floating in a trench on Thursday.

According to reports, he was found floating in the trench around 09:30hrs by his aunt.

The boy’s mother Dacia Torres had left her home around 08:30 hrs for

work a short distance away. She left the 1 year old along with her two months old baby home. It was her sister Candaci Torres who informed her by shouting that “Jeremiah floating in the trench”.

The toddler’s motionless body was fished out of the water and transported to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor on duty.

Checks were made for mark of violence but none were found.