Bail refused for barber caught with unlicenced gun 

Norris Sansculott, a 21-year-old Barber, was on Thursday remanded to prison on a possession of a firearm without a licence charge.

Sansculott was arraigned before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court and denied the charge. He was remanded to prison until May 18, 2023.

Police conducted an intelligence-led operation at about 23:15h on Tuesday and intercepted motorcar PNN 9833 in the vicinity of the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge.

There were three occupants, and the Police requested to search them along with the vehicle. During the search, law enforcement officials unearthed a .38 Revolver in a one-strap Nautica shoulder bag Sansculott had in his possession.

