‘Bajan’ wanted by CANU for 540lb ganja find

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit has issued a wanted bulletin for Dexter Morris in relation to the seizure of 540lbs of marijuana that was found in a joint operation on Friday August 27.

Morris’ last known address is 26 Second Street Cummings Lodge Georgetown.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is kindly asked to make contact with CANU Headquarters on Telephone Nos: 227-3507 or 226-0431.

