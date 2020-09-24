Baker arrested after cops discover unlicensed firearm, live rounds on roadway

A 24-year-old baker is now feeling the heat after he was nabbed by the cops with an unlicensed firearm and live rounds while standing in the vicinity of Leopold Street, Georgetown, early this morning (Thursday).

The police ranks, at that time, had been acting on information received about an alleged Robbery Under Arms that occurred in the Smythe Street, Georgetown, area

Reports are that around 05:00h today, while the cops were in the vicinity of Hadfield and Leopold Streets, they saw a male (who was later identified) as a baker of Durban Street, standing along the Western Side of Leopold Street.

According to the police, upon noticing their vehicle approaching his direction, the baker “dropped a black object and proceeded towards the Southern side of the street.”



However, he was quickly stopped and searched by the ranks who also are said to have discovered a black.38 revolver along with two live .38 rounds in the area he was standing.

The cops immediately took possession of the firearm and ammunition and questioned the 24-year-old baker as to whether he had a license to carry the gun.

According to the police, the man denied having a license in this regard and he was cautioned, arrested and then taken to the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown, where the gun and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged.

The suspect is presently in police custody and is said to be assisting with the investigation.