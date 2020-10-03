Bakewell driver involved in smash-up with speeding Banks DIH lorry dies

The 38-year-old driver attached to the Nasir and Nasir Company Limited (Bakewell) who spent nine (9) days in the hospital battling for his life after a speeding Banks DIH Limited vehicle slammed into his company’s motor lorry (GYY 3967) that he had been driving at #28 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) succumbed to his injuries last night (Friday).

Dead is Ravindra Arjune who had suffered severe injuries about his body after being pinned inside of his company’s vehicle (GYY 3967) on Friday, last.

His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The accident took place around 09:15h on September 25, 2020, and involved Ajrune, the Banks DIH motor lorry which was being driven by a 32-year-old male at that time and a motor car that was being driven by its 43-year-old owner.

Reports are that the Banks DIH motor lorry was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane at a fast rate of speed, while the motor car was proceeding in the opposite direction, in front of the Bakewell motor lorry.

The driver of the Banks DIH motor lorry told the cops that while he proceeding along this route, an unknown motor lorry suddenly stopped in front of him and this resulted in him applying the brakes of his vehicle while “pulling left (North) then right (South) to avoid a collision.

However, this act resulted in his vehicle colliding with the rear of the motor car instead and resulted in it spinning and facing the Eastern direction on the roadway, then slamming into the right side front portion of the Bakewell motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Bakewell motor lorry was pinned and subsequently taken out of the vehicle with the aid of public spirited persons and taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital in a conscious condition.

Breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver of the Banks DIH motor lorry and the driver of the motor car revealed no trace of alcohol in their systems.

Investigations into the accident continue.