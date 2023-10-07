BALANCING ARCHITECTURE AND FASHION, A YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR IS LIVING THE DREAM

Seonnae Norton, once part of a sizeable single-parent family on a strict budget, developed a passion for refurbishing clothing to make ends meet. Her love has now transformed into a successful high fashion business. For more on her story, watch Dacia Richards’ report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on