BALLOT PAPERS ARRIVE FOR ELECTIONS

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that Ballot papers for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections have arrived in the country from Canada today, Friday February 7, 2020.

The ballots were taken to the election commission’s office under heavy police presence.

On March 2, GECOM will be making available some 2,500 polling stations across the country. An additional 60 will be made available for the disciplined services, who will be casting their votes on February 21.

Nine political parties will be contesting the general and regional elections, while two will be seeking support at the regional level.