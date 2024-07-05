BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL CONTINUES TO LAG BEHIND COMPLETION SCHEDULE

Even with an extra budget allocation of $127 million, the construction of The Bamia Primary School remains unfinished to this day. See latest update on the project in this report by Antonio Dey.
