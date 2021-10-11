Bandit robs elderly man leaving him unconscious in Lusignan

Police are looking for an unidentifiable male after he robbed a 64-year-old Supervisor $4,500 and one 4G Samsung Galaxy smartphone valued at $25,000 on Sunday at about 19:20hrs. Investigations have revealed that while on duty at the Lusignan Centre Ground with two other workers when the suspect rode up on a pedal cycle and pulled out a small black object from his waist and ordered him to stand up. The victim complied and the suspect placed his hand into his pocket and took out the cash and picked up his cellular phone which was left on a table in front of him.

Thereafter the suspect allegedly dealt the victim a lash to the left side of his head causing him to receive injuries and become unconscious.

When the victim regained consciousness he observed the suspect was gone with a grey motorcycle bearing registration number CK-7908.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. Investigations are in progress.

Related