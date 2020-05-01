Bandits reportedly steals $M from delivery truck

-suspects assault driver, porters before relieving men of personal items

Police are on the hunt for two men who executed a daring daylight robbery on a delivery truck and reportedly carted off millions of dollars in cash along with other items.

The armed robbery took place on Thursday around 09:00h at Rasville, Roxanna Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Reports are that the vehicle in question was in that area to make a delivery when the two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun, made their move. The duo pounced upon the truck’s driver and two porters while threatening the trio with firearm.

The suspects assaulted the men, relieving them of personal items, and then demanded that the driver and porters hand over the cash that they were transporting on behalf of their company.

Fearing for their lives, the three men complied with the demands of the bandits, who quickly snatched a large sum of money, reportedly in the millions, and then made good their escape.

According to the police, the driver of the truck along with the two porters received medical attention for their injuries at the East La Penitence Health Centre, Georgetown, and were subsequently sent away.

Crime Chief (ag) Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, told the HGP Nightly News today that ranks are making progress with the probe.

He pointed out that the crime was captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the area, both privately and State-owned, and that the footage from these cameras will be perused by investigators.

It is expected that the suspects are nabbed quite soon.