Bandits rob ECD businessman at grocery shop of over $70,000 in cash





Two (2) armed bandits stormed into a grocery and beverage store during business hours where they stole over $70,000 in cash from a 62-year-old businessman after threatening him with a gun.



The incident took place around 13:00h on Saturday at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The businessman, identified as Lennox Adams also called “Po” was sitting in a chair inside of the lower flat of his two (2)-storeyed concrete and wooden building when the perpetrators arrived.



Reports are that on the day in question, a while Allion stopped in front of the man’s establishment and the two (2) suspects exited the vehicle and walked up to him.

One of the men allegedly whipped out a gun while walking towards the businessman and demanded that he hand over all of his money.

However, the man reportedly told the bandits that he only had $300 on his person, and one of the suspects quickly snatched the cash from his hand before running into the man’s shop where he located $70,000 in cash stashed inside of a drawer

After obtaining the loot, the duo exited the establishment and one of them fired two (2) shots in the direction of the shop before they jumped into the waiting white Allion and made good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.