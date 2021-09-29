Bandits shoot at police after robbing labourer at Ogle, ECD

Police are looking for two men after they committed a robbery underarms on Sugrim Singh Road, Ogle East Coast Demerara on Tuesday night Investigation thus far has revealed that a 26-year-old labourer was walking on the said road when he was confronted by the two suspects on a motorcycle. They came up behind him and stopped, pointed a handgun at him and took away his cellphone and pushed him into a trench on the western side of the road.

A police patrol from Sparendaam Police Station was on patrol in the area and saw the two suspects as they were jumping on their motorcycle and gave chase.

The pillion rider then discharged a round in the direction of the police but the police were unable to return fire because of traffic in the area.

The suspects made good their escape into D Field Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara. No one was injured.

Checks were made in the area, but the suspects were not contacted. Investigation in progress.

