Bandits shoot businessman, rob him of $500,000 in cash at Eccles

A 36-year-old businessman is now nursing a gunshot wound to his thigh after two motorcycle bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun, stopped at the window of his vehicle and shot him while executing a daring robbery at the traffic lights along the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The businessman, identified as Nandkumar Bahadur of Kumar Varieties Store of De Willem village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was in the process of returning to his home when the armed robbery took place.

HGP Nightly News understands that the two suspects carted off $500,000 in cash along with personal documents belonging to Bahadur.

Reports are that around 18:00h on Thursday, the businessman was in the company of his porter, and heading towards his home when he stopped at Eccles Public Road due to heavy traffic and the stoplight.

According to a police statement, Bahadur stated that the two (2) suspects, who were on a motorcycle, “suddenly stopped alongside the driver’s side” of his vehicle and the pillion rider quickly pointed a gun inside of the vehicle demanding that Bahadur had over his money.

“During the process he discharged a round at the driver, hitting him to his thigh. The victim then handed over his haversack with the cash and documents. The two suspects then made good their escape.”

Bahadur was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is presently a patient listed as stable but serious.

Investigations are ongoing.