“Bandits stabbed me and left me to die” Sophia man recounts horror story

In a remarkable tale of survival, a 51-year-old resident of Sophia narrowly escaped death from a brutal attack by two assailants on June 18. Miraculously, the timely intervention of a compassionate neighbor who administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation played a crucial role in saving his life. The assailants stabbed the victim seven times across his body, leaving him for dead.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on