Bandits storm into Rubis Gas Station

-make good escape in waiting car

The Rubis Gas Station located at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was robbed this afternoon of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Although details are currently sketchy, surveillance footage recorded a white motorcar parking alongside a pump attendant with two men exiting the vehicle.

The driver was still inside of the car.

One of the men approached the other fuel attendant who was in the process of conducting business with a minibus driver/conductor.

The female fuel attendant could be seen running along wih the customers as she dropped the cash in her possession.

The suspect in question quickly picked up as much money as he could from the ground and rushed back into the waiting car.

Meanwhile, the other male who had exited the vehicle with the bandit, also returned to the car which promptly sped away from the scene.

Investigations into the robbery are presently ongoing.