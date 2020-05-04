Bandits strike at facility being prepared for COVID-19 quarantine patients

Several items were stolen on Sunday from a building that was being prepared to house COVID-19 patients in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, but the cops have managed to recover some of those items already.

However, up to press time, no suspect has been arrested in relation to the dastardly act.

According to Police Regional Commander, Superintendent, Keithon King, less than 24 hours after the robbery took place, his ranks were able to locate some of the stolen items but when the police arrived at that location, no one was there.

“My police have recovered the ceiling fan, they recovered a gas stove and I think one of the fridge so far. It was in a yard they recovered them… The building they were stolen from is now being prepared in case there are COVID-19 patients in this area so that they (patients) would go there.”

Commander King stated that the suspects had broken into the building and stolen 11 mattresses, two 4-burner gas stoves, a ceiling fan and a refrigerator.

“It was a building, an old malaria building that the Ministry of Health in Lethem used to be used so they are refurbishing that building now to make it into a quarantine centre but it is not fully in operation as yet. They were just doing some work and started preparing it just in case people have to be quarantined. The articles mentioned were stolen from there.”

The Police Commander added that investigators are currently pursuing several leads in relation to the robbery and that it is expected that the culprits be apprehended by the police soon.