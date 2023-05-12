BANK TELLER IN $78M FRAUD CASE GETS $350K BAIL

A teller employed at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry. The teller appeared before a city court and was granted bail in the amount of $350,000. She is facing charges of defrauding the bank, with an alleged amount of $78 million involved. Tiana Cole reports.
