BANKS DIH HOSTS CELEBRATION OF EDUCATION

Banks DIH, in celebrating Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary held a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Thursday, February 13, 2020, to award several technical institute across the nation.

His Excellency, President David Granger, who was the key speaker highlighted that it was appropriate for Banks to launch a laudable initiative aimed at supporting education.

“Education was a central feature of the Republic’s pursuit of national development. It therefore is fitting that one of the country’s corporate giants has chosen to celebrate the country’s 50th Republic anniversary by making awards to educational institutions,” President Granger said.

President also noted that education represents a social investment and aims at total development of society.

“It [education] contributes to reducing inequality and alleviating poverty. It equips students with the attitude, knowledge, skills, standards and values necessary for their involvement in society and provide for their families.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Banks DIH Limited, Mr. Clifford Reis mentioned that a private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution may soon be on the horizon.

He said that plans are still in the “discussion” phase but can soon be materialised.

Mr. Reis noted that education is an essential tool to be used to scribe a bright future for Guyanese and that it provides the capacity to resolve problems in society.

The institutions celebrated today, were Carnegie School of Home Economics, the Government Technical Institute, the Essequibo Technical Institute, New Amsterdam Technical Institute among others.