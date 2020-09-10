Bar Council stands calls for comprehensive, impartial probe into deaths of Berbice teens

–condemns unlawful actions by mob of protestors in villages

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana in calling for a comprehensive, transparent, impartial and efficient investigation into the deaths of the young men who tragically lost their lives recently in West Coast Berbice (WCB).

In a press statement, the Bar Council expressed its condolences and stated that it

unreservedly stands with the families, friends and loved ones of Josiah Henry, Isaiah Henry, Haresh Singh (all now deceased) and other members of society and organizations in calling for a transparent probe followed by a timely prosecution “so that the perpetrators who caused the horrific loss of these teenage lives can be brought to justice.”

The Bar Council noted that while empathizing with the inconsolable loss and sorrow of the relatives of these young men, it is “nevertheless compelled to and must condemn in the strongest terms, the unlawful actions of other members of society over the past three days which have caused.”

These unlawful actions include the loss of lives, incitement of hatred and ill will by persons in society against neighbours and other members of society, unprovoked acts of violence, malicious destruction of property and the disruption of livelihoods.

“Not only do the condemned actions violate many of our Criminal Laws but they threaten the foundation of our society and the Rule of Law. Guyana remains a developing democracy, built on the Rule of Law, respect for Human Rights and regard for our collective human dignity. We have come too far as a society to permit ourselves to descend into anarchy and back to bleak days.”

The Bar Council reminded that all Guyanese citizens have a collective responsibility to each other to live in peace and not in pieces.

“We urge members of society and leaders to be responsible in their actions and respect the Rule of Law, in addressing the recent events which have taken place in West Coast Berbice.”