BARBADOS CONFIRMS 2 CASES OF COVID 19

Health Minister of Barbados, Jeffrey Bostic has confirmed two cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) in the country on Tuesday morning.

Tests carried out by the national public health laboratory on 14 people, confirmed a 48-year-old visitor from the United States who arrived on March 13 and a 39-year-old female Barbadian who recently returned home from the US for the virus. The other 12 persons were tested negative for COVID 19.

According to reports, both patients were experiencing symptoms of a viral infection and were referred to the team at the Ministry of Health for further evaluation. They have been in isolation and will remain until full recovery.

Minister Bostic said the Health Ministry is currently tracing every individual who might have had close interactions with the two patients.

“These persons will all be placed in quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

Finally the minister declared, “We are now at Stage one of our COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and our primary focus is containment to prevent community spread.”

St. Lucia News Online