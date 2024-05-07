“BARE FACE PACK OF LIES AND PROPAGANDA,” DR. VINCENT ADAMS CALLS OUT GOVERNMENT ON FAILURE TO RENEGOTIATE EXXON’S CONTRACT



Dr. Vincent Adams, an environmental engineer, has publicly criticized the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government, accusing it of propagating misinformation following its failure to renegotiate the contract with ExxonMobil, as previously promised. This accusation highlights concerns about transparency and accountability in the government’s handling of major oil contracts. Dacia Richards will provide more insights into Dr. Adams’ criticisms, including the potential implications for government credibility and environmental policy, in her report.

Like this: Like Loading...