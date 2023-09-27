Barnwell taxi driver nabbed with illegal gun, ammo in wardrobe remanded

A 27-year-old taxi driver, who was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm and ammunition in his wardrobe, was on Tuesday remanded to prison.

Vishwanauth Mohamed of Barnwell, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was hauled before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The first charge stated that on September 23, 2023, at Barnwell, he had a 9mm Luger pistol in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the said location, he had two 9mm ammunition in his possession while not licensed to carry a firearm. The Prosecutor objected to bail, and Mohamed was remanded to prison.

HGP Nightly News previously reported that law enforcement officials acting on information received swooped down on the taxi driver’s house and conducted a search.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition were discovered in a wardrobe in Mohamed’s bedroom.

According to the Police, the taxi driver was cautioned and said, “I just get it deh fuh if any bandit come in me house.”

