A 28-year-old bartender has been slapped with a simple larceny charge and released on $50,000 bail.

Bibi Faneeza Amin of Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast, was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, where she denied the charge.

While the Police did not release much information on the charge, HGP Nightly News understands that the larceny was committed on a 65-year-old businesswoman of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast. The case has been adjourned to May 30, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...