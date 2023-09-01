BARTICA BUSINESSMAN REMANDED FOR BEATING CUSTOMER TO DEATH WITH HAMMER

A Bartica businessman, alleged to have fatally beaten a customer with a hammer during an argument over spilled alcohol on a countertop at a gaming shop, has been charged with murder and remanded to prison. Tiana Cole provides more details on this incident in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on