BARTICA HEALTH CENTRE MOVES FROM THE HOSPITAL COMPOUND

As a result of ongoing modification to the facilities of the Bartica Regional Hospital, in light of the threat of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to the town, the MCH Clinic (Bartica Health Centre) has been removed from its original building in the Bartica Hospital Compound, and is now housed at the Bartica Special Needs School Building, located at Seventh Avenue. The new health centre will be operational from Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Superintendent of the Bartica Regional Hospital, Dr. Jillian Jardine, said that the building located in the hospital compound is better suited to be transformed into an isolation facility, in the event of COVID-19 infections at Bartica. In a recent statement it was noted that the idea of having pregnant women, babies and toddlers attend clinic away from the hospital environs is a great one, in the interest of safeguarding them from the possibility of exposure to infectious diseases.

