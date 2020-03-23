BARTICA HOSPITAL IMPLEMENTS PROCEDURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 THREAT

The Bartica Regional Hospital, which is the largest in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region is leading the fight against the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Region 7 has not recorded any cases of the virus and with the hopes of protecting all residents; the Regional Hospital has implemented a strict procedure for persons visiting the hospital.

Temporary Screening station

According to a release, upon arrival at the hospital, persons are now asked to wash their hands at the entrance, which is the gate facing First Street. They must then report to the temporary screening station, located in the compound, to respond to a number of questions from health personnel, who will direct persons with flu-like symptoms, and those who recently returned from another country, directly to the Accident and Emergency Unit; while other sick persons will be sent to the Out-Patient Department. Exit from the compound is now restricted to the gate at Second Avenue (opposite St John-the-Baptist Primary School).

The hospital is also advising that vehicles will be allowed in the compound ONLY if the patient cannot walk. Only one visitor per patient in the hospital is allowed, and one person is allowed to accompany a patient visiting the Out-Patient Department.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Edward Sagala, continues to appeal to the general public to adhere to the systems put in place for the prevention of COVID-19, and also to practice good personal hygiene, regular washing and sanitizing of hands, social distancing and good nutrition.