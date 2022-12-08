Bartica man sentenced to 3 years in prison,fined on ganja possession charge

Shaquille Charles, a 27-year-old unemployed man of 7th Avenue Bartica, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Crystal Lambert to answer to a ganja possession charge.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment along with a fine of $445,500.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 23:15 hrs, Police searched the 7th Avenue home of Charles where they found 293 grams of suspected cannabis stashed in a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in a room. He was later arrested (on December 5) and charged on Wednesday.