Bartica Police Station gets a new desktop computer.

Hon. Justice Yonette Cummings -Edwards, OR, CCH, Chancellor of the Judiciary on Wednesday, donated a desktop computer to the Bartica Police Station.

The computer was handed over to the Regional Commander, Superintendent Mr. Dion Moore by Ms. Sharon Correia, the court clerk.

The Commander expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chancellor for such a timely donation. He also stated that the computer will be a great asset to the ranks, since it will make work much easier.

The desktop computer was set up in the Court Superintendent’s office and it is now in operation.