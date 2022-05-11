Bath Settlement Residents affected by Storm to benefit from Donation from Digicel

Over the weekend, residents of Bath Settlement in Region 5 were affected by a “freak storm” that wreaked havoc on their community.

It was reported by the Civil Defence Commission that “During their assessment it was noted that almost two kilometers (1.2 miles) of property were affected along a straight path heading northeast to southwest. Some twenty (20) properties reported damages to the RDC and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). There were varying degrees of damage to properties and structures, mainly roofs and fences.”

Following that incident, on Wednesday, the Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons, received a cheque valued at five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) from Digicel Guyana.

This will come in handy since residents are currently in the rebuilding process. Residents recently received a quantity of zinc sheets from the CDC.

Ina press release it was stated that “The money will be directed towards the impacted residents of Bath Settlement who recently endured a freak storm which saw significant structural damages.”

Ms. Simone Pierre, Cheif Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, expressed continued commitment to risk management and preparedness in Guyana through the Government of Guyana. Major Benons indicated that the support was timely and will be efficiently utilized.