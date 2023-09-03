‘Bear’ arrested for marijuana possession

Allan Chappel, called ‘Bear,’ a 40-year-old self-employed man from Bartica, Region Seven, was arrested on Saturday night for marijuana possession, the Police said.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks acting on information received at about 21:00h on Saturday, went to Third Street and Third Avenue Bartica, opposite the Futu Night Club and observed Chappel operating a pushcart retailing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Chappel was searched along with his pushcart by one of the law enforcement officers, and a haversack containing 28 small bags of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

The self-employed man was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested, and according to the Police, he accepted ownership of the marijuana.

He was escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where the marijuana was weighed in his presence and amounted to 29 grams. He was placed into custody and is slated to be charged.

