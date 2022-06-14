‘Because we care’ cash grant could increase beyond $50,000

Good news for parents and learners alike- Education Minister Priya Manickchand has hinted that the government’s ‘Because we care’ cash grant could increase beyond $50,000z

Minister Manickchand during an online session for Globespan 24×7 on Monday evening stated that “before the end of our term at least $50,000 and I’m saying here with a very big hint, it could very well be more.”

She further explained that “this money is a good investment. It will be used sensibly, because majority of parents that I know spend everything they can on their children.”

Upon the PPP/C’s return to government, the cash grant was reintroduced. It was $15,000, however in 2021, it increased by $10,000 and this year, the grant is slated to have a $30,000 increase:

During the campaign trail, it was promised that the grant would increase incrementally to $50,000.

The grant was initially offered to all public schoolchildren. However, after much protest last year, it is now offered to those learners attending private school.