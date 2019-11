A group of young innovative teenagers and young adults from the Belladrum community forming the Probeldad Plus Future Leaders Cooperative Society Ltd.

The village communities include Plantation Profit, Plantation Foulis, Eldorado Village, Belladrum Village, Paradise Village, Golden Fleece, Weldaad, Washington and Rising Sun.

https://greenhouse-farm.com/

The goal is to contribute to the improvement, promote development of individual members and the residents of the Profit to Rising Sun District.