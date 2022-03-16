‘Belly ’ Charged With Murder Of Overseas-Based Guyanese

Twenty-six-year-old Eon Gonsalves was charged on Wednesday for the murder committed on an overseas-based Guyanese 21-year-old Lakhan Chaterpal one week ago during a Wedding celebration on the 9th of March at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Gonsalves, a labourer also known as Belly of Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the No.51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore on Wednesday and was not required to plea. He was remanded to prison and the case has been postponed to the 31st of May for the report.

He was on arrested on the 9th. Police are currently searching for two other suspects.

