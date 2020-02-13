BELVEDERE BUSINESS INCUBATOR CENTRE LAUNCHED

The Belvedere Business Incubator Centre (BBIC) in the East Berbice-Corentyne region was officially launched Wednesday, February 11, 2020 that will be providing budding entrepreneurs with a facility to hone their practical and theoretical skills.

Dr. Lowell Porter, CEO of the Small Business Bureau (SBB) through which the business incubator is managed said the BBIC has six pods that have specialised functions.

The first three pods will accommodate entrepreneurs for a 3-year programme. After this would have been completed, the seasoned entrepreneurs would graduate and a new batch of entrepreneurs would enroll.

In the three remaining pods, manufacturing equipment will be accommodated for small businesses to process their products at subsidised costs.

The BBIC is expected to be fully operational in March with the onset of more equipment and staffing.

In the feature address, Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar championed the facility’s capacity to nurture entrepreneurs.

“The environment created at this centre will lend itself to the creation of a viable business that will be able to stand on their own, be competitive and of course be successful.”

Republic Bank Limited, New Amsterdam Branch Manager, Imran Sacoor cited several ways small businesses in Berbice will benefit from BBIC.

“It is a kind of facility that will be able to attract new and prospective entrepreneurs. To come in and have classroom sessions to understand the practices of small businesses. They will be able to understand the legal environment, the labour market and the marketing environments,” the Bank Manager highlighted.