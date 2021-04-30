Chairman of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union, Trevor Benn, sets the record straight regarding the recently held elections and is denying claims that the Interim Management Committee unlawfully presided over the proceedings. He shares the
view that this year’s election was well executed under the supervision of a Chief Co-op Development Officer. Temika Rodney has the details.
BENN ADAMANT THAT CREDIT UNION ELECTIONS WAS FAIR; DISMISSES CLAIMS BY GPSU MEMBERS
