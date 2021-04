Rishi Singh has been arrested and charged with driving while above the prescribed alcohol limit. According to the police, the accused committed the act on Sunday at about 22:45hrs.

His alcohol level was said to be .96 and .102 micrograms respectively. He sustained no injuries to himself or others. Charges werelaid, andd he is expected to appear at the New AmsterdamMagistrates Court on April 15 to answer the charge.