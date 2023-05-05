Tiana Cole has reported that on Thursday, a cattle farmer from Berbice who confessed to murdering his 21-year-old employee in 2017 over missing goats has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The possibility of parole will be granted after serving 25 years.
BERBICE FARMER GETS LIFE SENTENCE FOR KILLING EMPLOYEE OVER MISSING GOATS
