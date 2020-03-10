BERBICE MAN, “DUTTY’ WANTED FOR MURDER

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Daniel Mc Lennon also known as “Dutty” of 153 Third Street Swamp Section, Rose hall, Corentyne, Berbice. This is in relation to the murder of Lomenzo Johnny at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Daniel Mc Lennon C/D “Dutty” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 694-1664, 333-5564, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.