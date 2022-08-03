Berbice man found guilty of fatally stabbing brother-in-law in 2018

The Stanleytown, New Amsterdam man who reportedly killed his brother-in-law during a drinking spree in 2018, has been found guilty of the crime.

37-year-old Jermaine Barclay was found guilty of killing 29-year-old security guard Nkomo LaRose on December 18, 2018, at Stanleytown, Region Six.

Barclay, who was initially charged with the capital offence of murder, was found guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter by 12 jurors who deliberated for over two hours on Tuesday.

Hence, Barclay was further remanded and will be sentenced on September 6 following a probation report.

The state was represented by prosecutor Nafeeza Baig, while Barcley was represented by Senior Counsel Mursaline Bacchus.

According to reports, on the day in question, the men were consuming alcohol when they had a misunderstanding that became violent. The men then

armed themselves with a cutlass and knife and threatened to kill each other.

Barclay then reportedly stabbed Larose to his chest, causing him to collapse a short distance away and die.