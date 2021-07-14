Berbice marijuana plants, camp destroyed; two arrested

Two men from Berbice have been arrested after police seized 6,000 suspected marijuana plants, 150 grams of suspected cannabis, eight live 16-gauge cartridges and three 20-gauge empty shells during an operation in Bartica Village Upper Berbice River on Wednesday, July 14, police said in a statement.

The men, ages 53 and 24, are currently in police custody.

According to police, a party of police ranks from the Central Police Station carried out an intelligence-led operation at Bartica Village, Upper Berbice River.

There, police said they discovered that a plot of land, measuring about an acre, was planted with some 6,000 marijuana plants ranging from six inches to 12 inches in height.

“A search was conducted on a camp on the land where two males were arrested. Further searches were conducted and the mentioned articles were found,” police said in the statement.

Police said the “suspected cannabis plants and camp were destroyed by fire, while the suspects and other articles mentioned were escorted to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in the presence of the suspects and amounted to 150 grams”.

The suspected cannabis, three 20-gauge empty shells and the eight live 16-gauge cartridges were lodged as evidence as investigations continue, police said.