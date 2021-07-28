Berbice: Pedal cyclist, 69, seriously injured after colliding with drunk driver’s pickup

A 69-year-old pedal cyclist, identified as Dharanpaul Outar of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, is currently hospitalised in serious condition after his bicycle collided with a pickup driven by a man under the influence of alcohol, police said in a press release on Tuesday.



The accident occurred on Monday at 18:30 hours on the Fort Ordinance Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.



Police have arrested the driver of the pickup (#GSS1447), identified as 32-year-old Sheldon Ronaldo Shewpersaud of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice.



The release stated: “Enquiries disclosed that motor pickup #GSS1447 was proceeding south along the Fort Ordinance Public Road East Canje, Berbice, at an alleged fast rate of speed, while the pedal cyclist was proceeding along the said road with his pedal cycle.



“It is alleged by the driver of the pickup that the pedal cyclist was riding towards him on the right hand side and as they were about to pass each other — where the road is uneven — the pedal cyclist collided with his vehicle.



“As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by the said driver, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated him for multiple injuries about his body.



“He was then admitted as a patient and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a semi-conscious condition, where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who later admitted him as a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit.

“His condition is regarded as serious.



“The driver was later tested for DUI and was found to be above the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms, that is to say 152 & 154 % Blood Alcohol Content in his breath.



“Investigations are ongoing.



