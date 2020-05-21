Berbice pedal cyclist dead after speeding car slams into bicycle

Another pedal cyclist has now lost his life on the country’s roadway after being struck off his bicycle by a speeding motorcar (HB 8511).

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Marsha Adiana of the Skeldon Riverside, Corentyne, Berbice.

The bicycle which was involved in the accident.

At the time of the fatal accident, the car (HB 8511) was being driven by a 25-year-old resident of Grant village, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday) around 11:30h along the Princetown Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the vehicle (HB 8511) was processing South along the Eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed and the now dead cyclist had been pedaling his bicycle North along the Western side of the road when the collision occurred.

It is alleged that the 25-year-old driver swerved in the Western direction and slammed into the bicycle. As a result of the of the impact, the pedal cyclist was flung off the bicycle, fell onto the road surface, and sustained several injuries about the body.

He was picked up from the accident scene in an unconscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital for emergency medical attention. However, the pedal cyclist was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar (HB 8511) was subjected to a breathalyzer test and results revealed that he was not operating the vehicle above the prescribed alcohol limit.

He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.