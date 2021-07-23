Berbice pensioner loses $1.3 million cash in alleged burglary

A 76-year-old male pensioner of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice is $1.3 million poorer today after an alleged burglary occurred at his home on Thursday, July 22 between 20:00 hours and 21:30 hours, police said in a statement on Friday.

According to police, $1,300,000 in Guyanese currency and $400 in US currency, equivalent to $80,000 Guyanese, were allegedly stolen during the burglary.

Police currently have no suspects.

According to the statement, enquiries revealed that on the date and between the times mentioned, the victim had secured his home and left with his wife to attend a wake.

Around 21:30 hours, police said the victim and his wife returned home, and upon entering his home, he discovered a window forced open.

Police said he then made checks at the upper flat and discovered his wardrobe door pried open and a wooden box padlocked in the said wardrobe pried off and the cash missing.

A report was subsequently made and the police have since launched an investigation.

Investigation in progress.