Berbician dies along ECD public road after vehicle slams into cow

The man who died in the accident late last night along the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when the car he was travelling in slammed into a cow, has been identified as 32-year-old Rakesh Singh who hailed from the #46 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the injured taxi driver who is said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was identified as 24-year-old Kelron Benjamin of Triumph, ECD.

According to reports, the fatal accident took place around 22:00h on the above-mentioned roadway in motor vehicle (PJJ 675) which is alleged to have been speeding.

As a result of the collision, the car was badly damaged while Singh and Benjamin sustained severe injuries about their bodies.

It is unclear when the passenger took his last breath, but when both men were rushed to the city hospital; Singh was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile reports are that Benjamin is hospitalized with severe head injuries.

Investigations into the incident continue.