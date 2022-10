John Fernandes Limited’s refusal of a $20 million refund paid to Beterverwagting/Triumph Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for the sale of 143 acres of privately-owned lands at Beterverwagting has left the council with no alternative but to seek legal recourse. While maintaining that the board will not be bullied into selling, the Chairman of the NDC said he is convenient in a win. The details from Temika Rodney.

