Better Hope man busted with 2000 grams of ganja at Berbice River Bridge Access Road

A 33-year-old electrician from Graham Street, Better Hope North, was busted by Police early Thursday morning with 2,000 grams of suspected cannabis at the Berbice River Bridge Access Road.

Acting on information received, at about 05:30 h, a party of Police ranks went to the Berbice River Bridge Access Road, where they contacted Dominic Bernard Jones, who had a black haversack in his possession.

The ranks identified themselves as Police officers and requested to search the haversack, to which Jones agreed.

Upon inspection, two bulky parcels wrapped in plastic containing seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

Jones was immediately told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and taken to the Central Police Station along with the narcotics, which amounted to 2,000 grams when weighed.

The suspect, who is slated to be charged, remains in custody pending further investigations.

Like this: Like Loading...