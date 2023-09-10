Bicycle bandits arrested after demanding teen to unlock his phone, other stolen items recovered

A teenager was on Saturday mugged by two men, one of whom was armed with a cutlass, at Mandir Street, De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the victim was walking home when the two suspects approached him on a bicycle; one held a cutlass to his neck and demanded that he hand over his values.

The 18-year-old compiled and handed the men his Samsung Galaxy A71 valued at $110,000, a black Tommy brand wristwatch valued at $2,000, a wallet valued at $3,000 and his diver’s licence.

The suspects made good their escape and later returned and demanded that the teen hand over the password for his cellphone, which he did.

A report was lodged with the Police, and acting on information received, the suspects, ages 23 and 24, were arrested.

They were told of the allegation, cautioned and took the ranks to a location in Meten-Meer-Zorg, where the articles were recovered.

The two suspects were arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending further investigation.

