Celebrating his success, the Regional Democratic Council and the parents of Joshua McArthur- that Vryheid’s Lust lad who made the entire East Coast of Demerara proud with his exemplary performance at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), have erected a billboard in his honour. This gesture, the lad says, has inspired him to repeat his stellar performance in the next 5 years at CSEC. More in this Amel Griffith report.

