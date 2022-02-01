BLACK HISTORY MONTH & BOB MARLEY 77th BIRTHDAY SHOWCASE @ PEGASUS

REGGAE KINGDOM PRODUCTIONS,350. Newmarket Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.Tel: 661-2976/688-469 or 677-9963.

PRESS RELEASE:

Greetings. The press and media are invited on Tuesday, February 1 @ 11 a.m. to the launch of the BLACK HISTORY MONTH programme, at the Pegasus Hotel. The opening event will be the annual BOB MARLEY 77th BIRTHDAY SHOWASE at the PEGASUS POOLSIDE on SAT. FEB 5, 2022 from 7 p.m. This is being presented by Reggae Kingdom, Carib Feedback Productions and Guyanoil Inc. (Canada), in association with the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

We are a recently-formed cultural youth-oriented organization – REGGAE KINGDOM, and our itinerary for the month of February – BLACK HISTORY MONTH, begins with the grand “BOB MARLEY 77th BIRTHDAY SHOWCASE” at the PEGASUS POOLSIDE, on Saturday, FEB. 5, 2022. There, we will be featuring several top Guyanese artistes based locally and in Canada. These include the Heat Wave Band, King Mandela (Canada), Sacred Warrior, Mario Kein, Wifi, I-Lamby and Zion, with special guest artiste – Ras Camo on pan. M.C. will be Malcolm Ferreira.

During the month of February, we will be holding the “ONE GUYANA ONE LOVE” showcase with free outdoor performances in Linden on Sunday, February 6 (Bob Marley’s actual birthdate) in the Valley, New Amsterdam, West Demerara and the Corentyne…among other places. This musical caravan will include artists from whichever area that is being visited…in our quest to promote unity, inclusiveness and opportunity for a “ONE GUYANA”!

It is hoped that at least a substantial amount of Guyanese will be afforded the opportunity to enjoy live performances in a safe, controlled and Covid protocol-adhering environment. The global community will also get a chance to virtually glimpse and enjoy aspects of Guyanese musical culture thru internet online streaming.

In our quest to mobilize and motivate our youths and artistes, while promoting our national cultural tradition in music and song, we seek your support in promoting this initiative.

These auspicious and ambitious events are in celebration of BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Thanks. “ONE LOVE FOR ONE GUYANA”! Thanks. One love!