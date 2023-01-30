Black Panther actress encourages peace, love among parliamentarians

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has encouraged peace and love among parliamentarians so as for the betterment and empowerment of Guyana.

Wright, who migrated 20 years ago with her family to the United Kingdom, visited the National Assembly on Monday, which is being held at the Auther Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“I want to encourage you all – I don’t know the ins and outs of politics – I care about children and the betterment of people; that is kind of where my ministries is, but as you all come together to make decisions for the country, I encourage both parties, I encourage, peace, I encourage love.”

She added, “I am of peace, I am of love, and I am just proud of you both and everybody that is working for the betterment and empowerment of our country.”

Further, Prime Minister (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said he was honoured to have the Black Panther star in the National Assembly.

“Be assured that we will continue to follow you in your endeavours in the future. Thank you for spending time with us.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament Catherine Hughes told Wright that her impact had brought self-esteem and worth to many young people in Guyana, especially those who rarely see dark skin supermodels.

“I say to you the genius of the movies, the encouragement you have given to our young people; we thank you for that. We are so proud that you come from us, and we are always here to support you,” Hughes posted.

Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman also echoed similar sentiments. Wright came to Guyana on Friday and received a grand welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

She came on an invitation from President Irfaan Ali.

The Guyanese-born British actress played the fictional character Shuri in the Black Panther – a highly intelligent scientist and the princess of the country of Wakanda.

